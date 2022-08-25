REBusinessOnline

Continental Realty Corp. Purchases Shopping Center Portfolio in Suburban Chicago for $93.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Pictured is Cicero Marketplace, a 392,000-square-foot shopping center in Cicero.

CHICAGO — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has entered the Chicago market with its acquisition of a five-property shopping center portfolio for $93.6 million. The properties total more than 900,000 square feet of gross leasable area and are located in Cicero, Mount Prospect, Naperville and Palatine. Specifically, the properties include Cicero Marketplace in Cicero, Northwest and English Valley shopping centers in Palatine, Golf Plaza II in Mount Prospect, and Fox River Commons in Naperville.

DiMucci Cos. was the seller. Tucker Development served as an acquisition and development consultant on the transaction. The portfolio was 84 percent leased at the time of sale. Major tenants include Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less. CRC utilized its Continental Realty Opportunistic Retail Investment Fund I, a private equity fund formed last year that is focused on acquiring value-add and income-producing retail properties throughout the U.S.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  