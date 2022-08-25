Continental Realty Corp. Purchases Shopping Center Portfolio in Suburban Chicago for $93.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Pictured is Cicero Marketplace, a 392,000-square-foot shopping center in Cicero.

CHICAGO — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has entered the Chicago market with its acquisition of a five-property shopping center portfolio for $93.6 million. The properties total more than 900,000 square feet of gross leasable area and are located in Cicero, Mount Prospect, Naperville and Palatine. Specifically, the properties include Cicero Marketplace in Cicero, Northwest and English Valley shopping centers in Palatine, Golf Plaza II in Mount Prospect, and Fox River Commons in Naperville.

DiMucci Cos. was the seller. Tucker Development served as an acquisition and development consultant on the transaction. The portfolio was 84 percent leased at the time of sale. Major tenants include Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less. CRC utilized its Continental Realty Opportunistic Retail Investment Fund I, a private equity fund formed last year that is focused on acquiring value-add and income-producing retail properties throughout the U.S.