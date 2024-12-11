Continental Realty Corp. Sells Oakland Plaza Shopping Center in Troy, Michigan for $25.6M

TROY, MICH. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has sold Oakland Plaza, a nearly 167,000-square-foot shopping center in Troy, for $25.6 million. Atlanta-based RCG Ventures LLC was the buyer. CRC acquired the asset as part of a two-property portfolio in 2021, signaling its entry into the Michigan real estate market and its first acquisition on behalf of Continental Realty Opportunistic Retail Fund I LP. Ben Wineman and Daniel Stern of Mid-America Real Estate Corp. represented CRC in the disposition. During its hold period, CRC improved occupancy of the center from 71 percent to 97 percent. New leases with DSW, Kids Empire, Rally House, Paris Banh Mi, Mochinut and Witch Topokki total 53,000 square feet. CRC also repainted the entire center, resurfaced columns, repaved the surface parking lot and replaced common area light fixtures.

Completed in 1979 and renovated by the previous ownership group in 1994 and 2014, Oakland Plaza consists of two buildings anchored by TJ Maxx, Michaels and Planet Fitness. The asset is across the street from the 1.5 million-square-foot Oakland Mall.