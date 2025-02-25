Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The buyer, Barclay Group, expects to deliver a new EoS Fitness location at the site by 2026.
Continental Realty Corp. Sells Parcel at Fort Myers Shopping Center, Buyer Plans New EoS Fitness Location

by John Nelson

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. has sold a 2.2-acre outparcel at the Shoppes at Pelican Preserve, a 79,970-square-foot shopping center located at 10580 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers that is anchored by Winn-Dixie. The buyer, Barclay Group, purchased the land for $2.2 million.

The firm plans to develop a 42,000-square-foot freestanding building on the site that will be fully occupied by EoS Fitness. Barclay Group expects to deliver the new property by 2026.

Blake Dickinson of Continental Realty Corp., as well as Bob Pekol and Jessica McEvoy of LQ Commercial Fort Myers, represented the seller in the land deal. Tyler McRae of SRS Real Estate Partners represented the buyer.

EoS Fitness currently operates 13 gyms in Florida. Barclay Group has delivered 30 sites for the fitness concept across six states.

