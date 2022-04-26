REBusinessOnline

Continental Realty Corp. Sells Shopping Center in Metro Baltimore for $11.9M

Merritt Manor

Merritt Manor was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Gold’s Gym.

DUNDALK, MD. — Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has sold Merritt Manor Shopping Center, an 88,332-square-foot, fitness-anchored retail center in Dundalk. Columbia, Md.-based Abrams Development Group purchased the property for $11.9 million. Dean Zang and David Crotts of Marcus & Millichap represented CRC in the transaction.

Merritt Manor was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Gold’s Gym, Sherwin-Williams, Dollar General, Hair Cuttery, GNC, Chicken Rico and Leslie’s Swimming Pool Supplies.

CRC completed renovations on the property, including upgrading the center’s exterior facade, enhancing all landscaping elements and upgrading the center’s signage.

Located at 1119-1211 Merritt Blvd., the property is 9.9 miles from Baltimore and 18.7 miles from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

