Crunch Fitness will backfill a former Bed Bath & Beyond space at Centre at Hagerstown.
Continental Realty Corp. Signs Crunch Fitness to 30,973 SF Retail Lease in Hagerstown, Maryland

by John Nelson

HAGERSTOWN, MD. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has signed Crunch Fitness to a 30,973-square-foot retail lease in Hagerstown, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The fitness concept will backfill a former Bed Bath & Beyond space at Centre at Hagerstown, a nearly 300,000-square-foot regional shopping center located at 17850 Garland Groh Blvd. The lease brings the occupancy rate of the shopping center to 97 percent.

Melissa Sweeney of CRC, along with Matt Copeland and Michael Patz of KLNB Retail, represented the landlord in the lease deal. Ryan Wilner of KLNB Retail represented the tenant.

