Wildcreek Apartments. in Austin was 63 percent occupied at the time of sale.
Continental Realty Group Acquires 232-Unit Apartment Complex in Southeast Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Continental Realty Group, a Denver-based multifamily owner-operator, has acquired Wildcreek Apartments, a 232-unit multifamily complex in southeast Austin. Built in 1984, Wildcreek features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a clubhouse and leasing center, two pools, a dog park and a basketball court. The new ownership plans to upgrade unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas. Ryan McBride, Robert Wooten and Robert Arzola of  JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

