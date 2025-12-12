Continental Realty Group Acquires 232-Unit Apartment Complex in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Continental Realty Group, a Denver-based multifamily owner-operator, has acquired Wildcreek Apartments, a 232-unit multifamily complex in southeast Austin. Built in 1984, Wildcreek features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a clubhouse and leasing center, two pools, a dog park and a basketball court. The new ownership plans to upgrade unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas. Ryan McBride, Robert Wooten and Robert Arzola of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.