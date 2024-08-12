Monday, August 12, 2024
Continental Realty Group plans to invest $2.4 million to renovate the 168-unit Villa Del Rio Apartments in Las Vegas. (Photo credit: Continental Realty Group)
Continental Realty Group Acquires Villa Del Rio Apartments in Las Vegas for $27M

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Denver-based Continental Realty Group, through its subsidiary Continental Realty Assets, has purchased Villa Del Rio Apartments on Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas for $27 million, or $160,714 per unit. The name of the seller was not released. This marks the buyer’s sixth acquisition in the Las Vegas market since 2015.

Built in 1990, Villa Del Rio features 168 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units in four layouts. Community amenities include a clubhouse/leasing center, swimming pool, fitness center and outdoor lounge and barbecue areas.

The previous owner refurbished 38 units, and the buyer plans to spend approximately $2.4 million to complete the renovation of all units, as well as other property improvements.  

