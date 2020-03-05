Continental Realty Group, MLG Capital Sell Apartment Community in Memphis’ Germantown District for $64M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Communal amenities at The Park at Forest Hill include a pool, dog park, clubhouse, playground, fitness center and picnic tables.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Continental Realty Group and MLG Capital have sold The Park at Forest Hill, a 601-unit apartment community in Memphis, for $64 million. The property was built in two phases in 2002 and 2007 at 8285 Irene Blvd., in Memphis’ Germantown submarket. The community offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans with rents ranging from $715 to $1,075 per month. Communal amenities include a pool, dog park, clubhouse, playground, fitness center and picnic tables. Continental Realty and MLG purchased the property in 2016 for $39.1 million. The partnership implemented $3.1 million worth of upgrades, which included upgrading select units with items such as new vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, kitchen and bathroom cabinet fronts and all new unit hardware. The buyer was not disclosed.