REBusinessOnline

Continental Realty Group, MLG Capital Sell Apartment Community in Memphis’ Germantown District for $64M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Communal amenities at The Park at Forest Hill include a pool, dog park, clubhouse, playground, fitness center and picnic tables.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Continental Realty Group and MLG Capital have sold The Park at Forest Hill, a 601-unit apartment community in Memphis, for $64 million. The property was built in two phases in 2002 and 2007 at 8285 Irene Blvd., in Memphis’ Germantown submarket. The community offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans with rents ranging from $715 to $1,075 per month. Communal amenities include a pool, dog park, clubhouse, playground, fitness center and picnic tables. Continental Realty and MLG purchased the property in 2016 for $39.1 million. The partnership implemented $3.1 million worth of upgrades, which included upgrading select units with items such as new vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, kitchen and bathroom cabinet fronts and all new unit hardware. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020