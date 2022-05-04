Continental Realty Purchases Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Fayetteville, Georgia for $24.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Banks Crossing is the third shopping center in CRC’s Georgia portfolio and was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Kroger, JC Penney, Sally Beauty, Guitar Center and Planet Fitness.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has purchased Banks Crossing, a 255,101-square-foot shopping center in Fayetteville, a southern suburb of Atlanta. Baltimore-based CRC acquired the center, which is anchored by Kroger, for $24.4 million via its private equity fund. The seller was not disclosed. Located at 100-240 Banks Crossing N., Banks Crossing is the third shopping center in CRC’s Georgia portfolio and was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as JC Penney, Sally Beauty, Guitar Center and Planet Fitness. The shopping center was built in 1987 and renovated in 2013.