Continental Realty Sells Shopping Center in Metro Orlando for $9.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

CLERMONT, FLA. — Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has sold Glenbrook Commons, a 64,707-square-foot, fitness-anchored shopping center in Clermont. Brad Peterson, Whitaker Leonhardt and Tommy Isola of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Winter Park, Fla.-based CrossMarc Services acquired the property for $9.4 million.

Originally constructed in 2009, Glenbrook Commons was 98.4 percent leased at the time of sale. Fitness CF anchors the center, which is also home to US Taekwondo, China Gourmet, Gametime Barber Shop, The Cat Garden, Clermont Family Dentistry and Suncoast Premier Medical. There were three additional undeveloped pads included in the transaction that can be developed for future retail uses.

Located at 1714 US Highway 27 on a 15.6-acre site, the property is situated 34.3 miles from Orlando and 10 miles from Walt Disney World Resort.

