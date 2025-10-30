Thursday, October 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Sweetgrass Corner store will be the fourth South Carolina location for Golf Galaxy. (Photo courtesy of Continental Realty Corp.)
Leasing ActivityRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Continental Realty Signs Golf Galaxy to 20,000 SF Lease at Sweetgrass Corner Shopping Center in Metro Charleston

by John Nelson

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Continental Realty Corp. has signed Golf Galaxy, a golf retailer owned and operated by Dick’s Sporting Goods, to a 20,000-square-foot retail lease in metro Charleston. The retailer will open its new store, the retailer’s fourth location in South Carolina, next year at Sweetgrass Corner, a nearly 90,000-square-foot shopping center located at 1909 N. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.

The store will carry golf equipment and apparel and feature a performance center with hitting bays, putting green, service desk, technician workshops and instructions from golf experts.

Timothy Brennan of The Navigator Group and Don Lyon of GreatStreet Realty Partners represented Golf Galaxy in the lease transaction. Cherene Keenan represented Continental Realty on an internal basis. The Baltimore-based landlord inked a lease last year at Sweetgrass Corner with Trader Joe’s, which opened last fall.

You may also like

Crescent Communities Sells 500,000 SF Industrial Property in...

Fairstead Acquires Majority Stake in 503-Unit Affordable Housing...

Eastham Capital, Merion Realty Partners Sell Tallahassee Apartments...

Trader Joe’s Opens New Store at The Avenue...

TakeOff Adventure Park to Open 60,000 SF Entertainment...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $10M Sale of Metro...

Three Tenants Sign Leases at Wayside Shopping Center...

NewMark Merrill Cos. Sells 92,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping...

KPR Centers Acquires Pointe Plaza Shopping Center in...