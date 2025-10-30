Continental Realty Signs Golf Galaxy to 20,000 SF Lease at Sweetgrass Corner Shopping Center in Metro Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Continental Realty Corp. has signed Golf Galaxy, a golf retailer owned and operated by Dick’s Sporting Goods, to a 20,000-square-foot retail lease in metro Charleston. The retailer will open its new store, the retailer’s fourth location in South Carolina, next year at Sweetgrass Corner, a nearly 90,000-square-foot shopping center located at 1909 N. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.

The store will carry golf equipment and apparel and feature a performance center with hitting bays, putting green, service desk, technician workshops and instructions from golf experts.

Timothy Brennan of The Navigator Group and Don Lyon of GreatStreet Realty Partners represented Golf Galaxy in the lease transaction. Cherene Keenan represented Continental Realty on an internal basis. The Baltimore-based landlord inked a lease last year at Sweetgrass Corner with Trader Joe’s, which opened last fall.