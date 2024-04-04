Thursday, April 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Gateway Industrial II is fully leased. Continental expects to take occupancy in June.
IndianaIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

Continental Signs 49,977 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

PLAINFIELD, IND. — Continental, a contract dining and refreshment provider, has signed a 49,977-square-foot industrial lease at Gateway Industrial II within HSA Commercial’s Gateway Business Park in the Indianapolis suburb of Plainfield. The deal returns Gateway Industrial II to full occupancy after a previous tenant expanded elsewhere within the business park. Based in Troy, Mich., Continental specializes in workplace food and beverage programs. The company plans to establish a distribution center and office space at Gateway Industrial II. HSA will oversee the build-out of the office portion, while Continental will retrofit the warehouse space. Occupancy is slated for June 1.

Built in 2004, Gateway Industrial II features a clear height of 28 feet. In addition to Continental, the 104,400-square-foot building is leased to Sky Zone Trampoline Park, In Touch Pharmaceuticals and CertiFit Auto Body Parts. To date, HSA has completed seven buildings totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet at Gateway Business Park. The development is situated one mile from Indianapolis International Airport. Tom Ferguson of Premier Commercial and John Boyd of Signature Associates represented Continental in the lease. Terry Busch and Jared Scaringe of CBRE represented ownership.

You may also like

Nestlé Purina PetCare Opens $450M Pet Food Factory...

BBX Logistics, FRP to Develop 213,500 SF Industrial...

Versal Negotiates Sale of 64-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Construction Resources to Open Design Center at Westside...

Chinese Restaurant Signs Two Leases Totaling 12,543 SF...

Three Tenants to Join Haymarket Village Center in...

Stevens-Leinweber Begins Construction of Camelback 303 Logistics Center...

Indicap, AECOM-Canyon Partners Complete 1 MSF Phase I...

Ares Management Buys 258,506 SF Distribution Facility in...