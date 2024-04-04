Continental Signs 49,977 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Indianapolis

PLAINFIELD, IND. — Continental, a contract dining and refreshment provider, has signed a 49,977-square-foot industrial lease at Gateway Industrial II within HSA Commercial’s Gateway Business Park in the Indianapolis suburb of Plainfield. The deal returns Gateway Industrial II to full occupancy after a previous tenant expanded elsewhere within the business park. Based in Troy, Mich., Continental specializes in workplace food and beverage programs. The company plans to establish a distribution center and office space at Gateway Industrial II. HSA will oversee the build-out of the office portion, while Continental will retrofit the warehouse space. Occupancy is slated for June 1.

Built in 2004, Gateway Industrial II features a clear height of 28 feet. In addition to Continental, the 104,400-square-foot building is leased to Sky Zone Trampoline Park, In Touch Pharmaceuticals and CertiFit Auto Body Parts. To date, HSA has completed seven buildings totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet at Gateway Business Park. The development is situated one mile from Indianapolis International Airport. Tom Ferguson of Premier Commercial and John Boyd of Signature Associates represented Continental in the lease. Terry Busch and Jared Scaringe of CBRE represented ownership.