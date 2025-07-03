Continental, Three Leaf Open 267-Unit Westrock Residences in Hartland, Wisconsin

HARTLAND, WIS. — Continental Properties and Three Leaf Partners have opened Westrock Residences, a 267-unit townhome and apartment property in the Milwaukee suburb of Hartland. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom stacked flat apartments as well as two- and three-bedroom, two-story townhome-style residences. Amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, golf simulator, dog run, playground and more than two miles of walking paths. Monthly rents start at $1,890, according to the property’s website.