Continuing Life Underway on 354-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Walnut Creek, California

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF. — Continuing Life LLC is currently underway on the development of The Glen at Heather Farm, a new seniors housing community in Walnut Creek. Upon completion, the property will total 354 units in the form of both apartments and single-story homes.

In addition to independent living, the community will offer assisted living and memory care services, as well as long-term care options at an adjacent health center. Amenities at the property will include multiple dining venues, a health spa, aquatic center, theaters and pickleball and tennis courts.

The Glen at Heather Farm is scheduled to open in late 2027 or early 2028.