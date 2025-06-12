Thursday, June 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Glen-Heather-Farm-Walnut-Creek-CA
The Glen at Heather Farm is scheduled to open in Walnut Creek, Calif., in late 2027 or early 2028.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Continuing Life Underway on 354-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Walnut Creek, California

by Amy Works

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF. — Continuing Life LLC is currently underway on the development of The Glen at Heather Farm, a new seniors housing community in Walnut Creek. Upon completion, the property will total 354 units in the form of both apartments and single-story homes.

In addition to independent living, the community will offer assisted living and memory care services, as well as long-term care options at an adjacent health center. Amenities at the property will include multiple dining venues, a health spa, aquatic center, theaters and pickleball and tennis courts. 

The Glen at Heather Farm is scheduled to open in late 2027 or early 2028.

You may also like

Kislak Arranges $20M Sale of Jersey City Apartment...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes 150,000 SF Office, Manufacturing Facility...

Faris Lee Investments Negotiates $6.1M Sale of Bank...

Unique Properties Arranges $1.2M Sale of Two-Building Property...

HiTHIUM Opens $200M Battery Manufacturing Facility in Mesquite,...

NexMetro Completes 211-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Cleburne, Texas

The Storage Center Opens 850-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Panepinto Properties Tops Out 54-Story Apartment Tower in...

Barings Provides $71.8M Loan for Refinancing of Pittsburgh...