BALTIMORE — Continuum Advisors has arranged the sale of The Village at Augsburg, a 313-unit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Baltimore. The 50-acre campus comprises 131 independent living apartments, 51 assisted living units and 131 licensed skilled nursing beds. Jay Jordan and Dave Kliewer of Continuum Advisors represented Maryland-based National Lutheran Corp. in the sale of Village at Augsburg to New Jersey-based Outcome Healthcare. The sales price was not disclosed.