Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Oaks at Bartlett features 283 units. (Image courtesy of Continuum Advisors)
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

Continuum Advisors Brokers $42M Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Continuum Advisors has brokered the sale of The Oaks at Bartlett in the northwest Chicago suburb of Bartlett for $42 million. Built in 2007, the 283-unit seniors housing community offers a full continuum of care with 10 cottages, 154 independent living apartments, 49 assisted living units, 16 memory care units and 54 skilled nursing units. The property sold through a court-supervised process with Michael Flanagan of Flanagan & Associates LLC serving as the receiver. After the community defaulted on its bond obligations, Minneapolis-based Certus Living was brought in to operate and turn around the campus to positive NOI. David Kliewer and Jay Jordan of Continuum Advisors brokered the transaction and led an extensive marketing campaign to identify a stalking horse bidder followed by a court-supervised overbid process A national institutional investor was the buyer.

You may also like

Tishman Speyer Sells 9242 Beverly Boulevard Office Building...

Security Properties, Rockwood Capital Acquire 284-Unit NV Apartments...

Argus Self Storage Advisors Brokers Sale of 742-Unit...

Realterm Buys Two Industrial Outdoor Storage Maintenance Facilities...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Arranges $2.4M Purchase...

JLL Arranges $63.5M Sale of Cobb Place Shopping...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $13.9M Loan for Sedgefield...

MAG Capital Partners Acquires Sarasota Industrial Facility in...