Continuum Advisors Negotiates $11M Sale of Seniors Housing Property in Central New Hampshire

MEREDITH, N.H. — Continuum Advisors has negotiated the $11 million sale of Meredith Bay Colony Club, an 85-unit seniors housing property in central New Hampshire. Built in 2008, the continuing care retirement community (CCRC) offers 41 independent living apartments, 20 assisted living residences and 24 memory care units, as well as an additional 18 undeveloped acres for future expansion. Amenities include an indoor pool and a fitness center. The buyer was nonprofit owner-operator Taylor Community.