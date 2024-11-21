Thursday, November 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew HampshireNortheastSeniors Housing

Continuum Advisors Negotiates $11M Sale of Seniors Housing Property in Central New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

MEREDITH, N.H. — Continuum Advisors has negotiated the $11 million sale of Meredith Bay Colony Club, an 85-unit seniors housing property in central New Hampshire. Built in 2008, the continuing care retirement community (CCRC) offers 41 independent living apartments, 20 assisted living residences and 24 memory care units, as well as an additional 18 undeveloped acres for future expansion. Amenities include an indoor pool and a fitness center. The buyer was nonprofit owner-operator Taylor Community.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.5M Sale of Shopping...

Newmark Negotiates 34,493 SF Lease at Industrial Flex...

JLL Brokers Sale of 392,357 SF Remington Square...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 45,083 SF...

PRP Sells Northern Virginia Data Center Campus to...

Colliers Arranges $26.4M Sale of Volusia Square Shopping...

HTG Breaks Ground on $25.7M Affordable Housing Community...

Hunter Brokers Sale of 96-Room Fairfield Inn &...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 39,161 SF...