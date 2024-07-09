Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Life Care Services will operate Amavida, a 30-acre seniors housing community in Fort Myers that offers independent living, assisted living and memory care residential options.
Continuum Advisors Negotiates Sale of 387-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Fort Myers, Florida

by John Nelson

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Continuum Advisors has arranged the sale of Amavida, a newly built, 387-unit seniors housing community in Fort Myers. Opened in December 2018 on a 30-acre site, the 570,000-square-foot campus comprises 28 cottages, 223 independent living apartments, 101 assisted living apartments and 35 memory care apartments, plus a 9,000-square-foot clubhouse. The sale includes 8 acres of fully entitled land ready for a Phase II expansion of approximately 130 additional independent living units.

Continuum served as the exclusive sale-side representation for Quadrum Global. A national investor with a development background acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. The new owner has selected Life Care Services as the operator of Amavida.

Ranked as the No. 1 retirement community by Fort Myers’ Community’s Choice Awards in 2023, the campus is uniquely situated on an infill site adjacent to the 275-acre Lakes Regional Park.

