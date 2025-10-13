Monday, October 13, 2025
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheastSeniors Housing

Continuum Brokers Sale of 270-Unit Continuing Care Retirement Community in Bridgewater, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Continuum Advisors has brokered the sale of Laurel Circle, a 270-unit continuing care retirement community located in the Northern New Jersey community of Bridgewater. Totaling 270 units, Laurel Circle features 183 independent living apartments, 19 independent living villas, 30 assisted living residences, 10 memory care units and 28 skilled nursing units. The property also includes several undeveloped acres for future expansion. David Kliewer and Jay Jordan of Continuum arranged the transaction. An affiliate of Maxwell Group and Senior Living Communities was the buyer. The seller, a joint venture that included seniors housing owner-operator LCS, recently invested more than $15 million in capital improvements to the property.

