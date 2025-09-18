Thursday, September 18, 2025
Church Street Plaza totals 144,833 square feet and was 98 percent leased at the time of sale.
Continuum Development Buys Church Street Plaza Retail Complex in Evanston, Illinois for $31.2M

by Kristin Harlow

EVANSTON, ILL. — Continuum Development has acquired Church Street Plaza, a 144,833-square-foot retail complex in Evanston, for $31.2 million. Located at 900-950 N. Church St., the property spans a full city block with immediate access to CTA and Metra rail lines and is situated approximately a half mile from Northwestern University. Built in 2000 and redeveloped in 2023, the asset is 98 percent leased with tenants including a 12-screen AMC movie theater, Sky Zone indoor entertainment park and other stores and restaurants. Earlier this year, Continuum proposed the addition of a 27-story, 258-unit multifamily tower on the northwest corner of Church Street Plaza.

