Continuum Development Buys Church Street Plaza Retail Complex in Evanston, Illinois for $31.2M

EVANSTON, ILL. — Continuum Development has acquired Church Street Plaza, a 144,833-square-foot retail complex in Evanston, for $31.2 million. Located at 900-950 N. Church St., the property spans a full city block with immediate access to CTA and Metra rail lines and is situated approximately a half mile from Northwestern University. Built in 2000 and redeveloped in 2023, the asset is 98 percent leased with tenants including a 12-screen AMC movie theater, Sky Zone indoor entertainment park and other stores and restaurants. Earlier this year, Continuum proposed the addition of a 27-story, 258-unit multifamily tower on the northwest corner of Church Street Plaza.