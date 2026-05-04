Continuum Obtains $350M Financing for Waterfront Condo Development in South Florida

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. — Continuum Co. has obtained $350 million in construction loans for Continuum Waterfront District, a 4-acre master-planned development located along Biscayne Bay in North Bay Village. S3 Capital provided $261 million in financing for the Continuum Club & Residences West, a condo that broke ground in 2025, according to the South Florida Business Journal. The second loan, also provided by S3 Capital, is $83 million for pre-development of the second phase, which will include a hotel and a second condo building. Continuum Co. is developing both phases in partnership with Aksoy Holding, an ownership and development firm based in Turkey.

The 36-story Continuum Club & Residences West is slated for completion for July 2028 and will comprise 236 condos, which are 50 percent pre-sold, as reported by South Florida Business Journal.

Phase II, which is targeted for completion in 2030, will include 300 additional luxury condominiums. The second phase also features the first Continuum hotel (a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts), a 20-slip commercially zoned marina, waterfront dining and the “Island Walk,” an activated public green space and bayfront promenade.

The project team includes West Palm Beach-based Kast Construction (general contractor), Miami-based Arquitectonica (architect) and Durukan Design (interior designer).