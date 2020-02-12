REBusinessOnline

Continuum Partners, CIM Group Complete 319-Unit Multifamily Building at Urban Infill Project in Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Milo-Denver-CO

Milo features 319 micro, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across two buildings at 9th & Colorado in Denver.

DENVER — 9th Avenue (Denver) Land, a joint venture between Continuum Partners and CIM Group, has opened Milo, a market-rate multifamily building at 9+CO, a mixed-use property in Denver.

Designed by Shears Adkins Rockmore Architects, Milo features 319 micro, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across two buildings. The units range from 370-square-foot micro units with built-in wardrobes and murphy beds to 1,590-square-foot three-bedroom flats. Ground-floor units include walk-up private entrances and two-story townhomes. Additional unit finishes include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-unit washers/dryers and balconies in select units.

Community amenities include co-working office space; roof deck with grills, fire pits and seating; a hot tub; heated lap pool; resident lounge with entertaining kitchen; shuffleboard table; 24-hour fitness center; secured parking garage; bicycle and ski repair center; pet and bicycle wash; and storage units on every floor.

Milo is the second market-rate residential building at 9+CO, joining the 275-unit Theo development that opened in May 2018. The 26-acre urban infill project is located at the site of the former University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver. The project will ultimately comprise approximately 2 million square feet of mixed-use space.

Currently signed retailers include Fluff Salon, Sweet Combforts, Elevation Cycles, Frank & Roze Coffee, Clean Juice, Bellco Credit Union, Gelato Boy, Chuy’s, Pizzeria Locale, Blanco Tacos & Tequila, Culinary Dropout, M. Vincé Nail Spa, CVS/pharmacy, TruFusion, The Joint, a 10-screen AMC Theatres, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Cava Grill, Postino WineCafe and Chase Bank.

Most retail is slated to open in 2020 with a few remaining tenants opening in 2021.

