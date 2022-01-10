Contour Real Estate Buys 112-Acre Site for Industrial Development Near Mesa Gateway Airport

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

An entity controlled by Contour Real Estate plans to develop an eight-building industrial park at the 112-acre site in Mesa, Ariz.

MESA, ARIZ. — An entity controlled by California-based Contour Real Estate has acquired an approximately 112-acre industrial site at the southwest corner of Warner and Sossaman roads in Mesa. Structures Investment sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Contour plans to develop a master-planned industrial park with eight buildings totaling more than 1.5 million square feet of manufacturing, logistics and e-commerce space. The property will be developed in two phases.

Paul Borgesen and Dylan Sproul of SVN Desert Commercial Advisors negotiated the transaction on behalf of the buyer and seller.