Contour Real Estate Buys 77-Acre Industrial Development Site in Buckeye, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

An entity controlled by Contour Real Estate plans to develop a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility at the 77-acre site, located at the southeast corner of Apache and Southern Avenue roads in Buckeye, Ariz.

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — An entity controlled by Contour Real Estate has acquired an approximately 77-acre industrial site at the southeast corner of Apache and Southern Avenue roads in Buckeye. The Napolitano Family sold the property, which is adjacent to the Cardinal Glass and Walmart distribution facilities, for $14.5 million.

Contour plans to develop a 1.2 million-square-foot, Class A, cross-dock facility targeting e-commerce and logistics tenants in needs of a regional distribution hub. Ware Malcomb is serving as architect and civil engineer for the project.

Paul Borgesen and Dylan Sproul of SVN Desert Commercial Advisors represented the buyer in the deal. Marc Hertzberg of JLL’s Phoenix office will handle leasing for the completed facility.