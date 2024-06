GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Control Panels USA has preleased a 145,950-square-foot industrial project in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. The manufacturer will occupy the entirety of Building 2 at CrossPoint Business District, the first phase of which will feature 488,758 square feet across three buildings and 61.7 acres. The company expects to take occupancy in January 2025. Darryl Dadon and Olivia Reed of CBRE represented the landlord, Diamond Realty Investments, in the lease negotiations.