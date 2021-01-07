Convexity Properties Begins Leasing 330-Unit Multifamily Tower in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Move-ins at Eastline Residences, which is part of a 12-acre mixed-use development in Dallas, are scheduled to begin in February.

DALLAS — Convexity Properties has begun leasing Eastline Residences, a 28-story multifamily tower located at 6050 N. Central Expressway in the Park Cities neighborhood of Dallas. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and feature 10-foot ceilings and private balconies. Amenities include a rooftop pool with tanning ledges and cabanas, a sky lounge with seating areas and event spaces, a fitness center with indoor and outdoor yoga decks and 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Chicago-based Convexity delivered the 330-unit community in 2020, and move-ins are scheduled to begin in February. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.