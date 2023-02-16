REBusinessOnline

Convexity Properties Breaks Ground on 15-Story Office Tower in Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

5 City Blvd will be situated at the intersection of City and Charlotte avenues in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Convexity Properties has broken ground on 5 City Blvd, a 15-story office tower within the ONEC1TY master-planned development in Nashville. The 300,000-square-foot building will be situated at the intersection of City and Charlotte avenues, roughly two miles outside of Nashville’s Central Business District and near I-40 and I-440. In addition to upscale offices, 5 City Blvd will feature 17,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, 900 parking spaces, electric vehicle charging stations and fiber optic connectivity.

The design-build team includes architect Goettsch Partners and general contractor JE Dunn. Goldman Sachs provided an undisclosed amount of construction for the project. Convexity has tapped Frank Thomasson and Byran Fort of CBRE to lease 5 City Blvd, which is set for a fourth-quarter 2024 delivery.





