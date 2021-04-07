Conway Capital Buys Two Multifamily, Retail Buildings in Brooklyn for $7.9M

Pictured is the recently sold building at 138 St. Marks Place in Brooklyn, which fetched a price of $3.7 million.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Conway Capital has purchased two multifamily and retail buildings in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn for $7.9 million. The 7,200-square-foot building at 155 Fifth Ave. was constructed in 1920 and consists of eight apartments and a ground-floor restaurant/jazz bar. The 4,900-square-foot property at 138 St. Marks Place was built in 1931 and includes 10 apartments and a pizzeria. The assets sold for $4.2 million and $3.7 million, respectively. Adam Lobel of BRG represented the seller of 155 Fifth Ave., and Eddie Setton and Adam Hess of Meridian represented the seller of 138 St. Marks Place.