REBusinessOnline

Conway Capital Buys Two Multifamily, Retail Buildings in Brooklyn for $7.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Retail

138-St.-Marks-Place-Brooklyn

Pictured is the recently sold building at 138 St. Marks Place in Brooklyn, which fetched a price of $3.7 million.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Conway Capital has purchased two multifamily and retail buildings in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn for $7.9 million. The 7,200-square-foot building at 155 Fifth Ave. was constructed in 1920 and consists of eight apartments and a ground-floor restaurant/jazz bar. The 4,900-square-foot property at 138 St. Marks Place was built in 1931 and includes 10 apartments and a pizzeria. The assets sold for $4.2 million and $3.7 million, respectively. Adam Lobel of BRG represented the seller of 155 Fifth Ave., and Eddie Setton and Adam Hess of Meridian represented the seller of 138 St. Marks Place.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  