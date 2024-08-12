Cook County Health to Build New Community Health Center in Chicago’s Bronzeville Neighborhood

CHICAGO — Cook County Health (CCH) has unveiled plans to build a new community health center at 467 E. 31st St. in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Bronzeville Health Center will join CCH’s portfolio of more than a dozen community health centers located across Chicago and suburban Cook County.

Anchored by CCH’s Provident Hospital, Bronzeville Health Center will offer family medicine, behavioral health and rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. The 26,000-square-foot facility will include 44 exam rooms and a gym space for therapy services. The family medicine and behavioral health practices are moving from their existing location within Provident Hospital’s Sengstacke Health Center. The move also frees up more clinical space within Provident Hospital to allow for the expansion of hospital-based services. Patients will continue to be able to receive primary and specialty outpatient care at Sengstacke Health Center.

CCH has spent more than $9 million to grow clinical services and modernize the Provident Hospital campus since 2020. The Cook County Bureau of Asset Management and CCH are investing $10 million to build out and furnish the new Bronzeville facility.