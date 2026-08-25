Cooking Oil Importer Signs 100,002 SF Industrial Lease in Chesapeake, Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Ciuti International LLC, a specialty cooking oil importer and packager, has signed a 100,002-square-foot industrial lease at Diamond Hill III, a facility located at 1960 Diamond Hill Road in Chesapeake. Situated about six miles south of the Port of Virginia, the property will house the first Virginia operation for Ciuti.

Brett Sain of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Christine Kaempfe, Ellis Colthorpe and Geoff Poston, also with Thalhimer, represented the undisclosed landlord.