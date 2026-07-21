Cooler Master Corp. Signs 97,285 SF Industrial Lease in West Houston

HOUSTON — Cooler Master Corp. has signed a 97,285-square-foot industrial lease in West Houston. The deal is for the entirety of Building 2 within Grand West Crossing, a development that is ultimately planned to feature six buildings, two of which are now complete and two of which are under construction. Richard Quarles, Jarret Venghaus, Geoff Perrott and Eliza Klein of JLL represented the landlord, Mississippi-based EastGroup Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.