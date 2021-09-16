REBusinessOnline

Cooley Signs 30,000 SF Office Lease at Bank of America Tower in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — Law firm Cooley has signed a 30,000-square-foot office lease at Bank of America Tower in Chicago. Cooley is slated to relocate from its current coworking space to the new property in the second quarter of 2022. Developed by Howard Hughes Corp. and Riverside Investment & Development Co., Bank of America Tower is located at 110 N. Wacker St. It rises 55 stories and spans 1.5 million square feet. Other tenants at the building include HPS Capital Partners, Longshore Capital Partners, Chartwell Financial Advisory and SE Capital. Cooley launched its Chicago office in May of this year.

