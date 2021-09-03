REBusinessOnline

Cooper Commercial Brokers $17.2M Sale of Bluebonnet Parc Mixed-Use Center in Baton Rouge

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Mixed-Use, Retail, Southeast

Bluebonnet Parc

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the sale of Bluebonnet Parc, a four-building mixed-use center in Baton Rouge. Dan Cooper of Cooper Commercial Investment Group represented the seller, a private investment group. A private buyer purchased the property for $17.2 million.

Located at 5915 Bluebonnet Blvd., Bluebonnet Parc is located close to Interstate 10 and is about 9.8 miles from downtown Baton Rouge. Additionally, the property is about 7.7 miles from Louisiana State University. The 135,367-square-foot property is anchored by Best Buy, buybuy Baby and Havertys, with other tenants including Men’s Wearhouse, David’s Bridal and Richport Technical College.

