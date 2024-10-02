Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Cooper Commercial Negotiates $2.7M Sale of Dollar Tree-Anchored Retail Center in Huntington, West Virginia

by John Nelson

HUNTINGTON, W.VA. — Cooper Commercial Investment Group has negotiated the $2.7 million sale of a shopping center in Huntington. Dollar Tree anchors the retail center, which is located six blocks from Marshall University and adjacent to St. Mary’s Medical Center hospital.

Dan Cooper of Cooper Commercial’s Cleveland office represented the seller, a private investment firm based in the Midwest, in the transaction. The undisclosed, privately held buyer purchased the center at 93 percent of list price, according to Cooper Commercial.

