Cooper Group Arranges $1.6M Sale of Shopping Center in Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has arranged the $1.6 million sale of Falcon Commons in Austintown, a southeast suburb of Cleveland. The five-unit retail center features tenured tenants Subway and Little Caesar’s. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private investment group out of Central Ohio. The Kentucky-based buyer purchased the asset at a cap rate of 7.3 percent and over 95 percent of the list price. Falcon Commons was 80 percent leased at the time of sale.