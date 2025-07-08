Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Falcon Commons is a five-unit retail property.
AcquisitionsMidwestOhioRetail

Cooper Group Arranges $1.6M Sale of Shopping Center in Austintown, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

AUSTINTOWN, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has arranged the $1.6 million sale of Falcon Commons in Austintown, a southeast suburb of Cleveland. The five-unit retail center features tenured tenants Subway and Little Caesar’s. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private investment group out of Central Ohio. The Kentucky-based buyer purchased the asset at a cap rate of 7.3 percent and over 95 percent of the list price. Falcon Commons was 80 percent leased at the time of sale.

You may also like

Bixby Capital Buys 241,104 SF Industrial Park in...

Buchanan Capital Partners Acquires 86,310 SF Warehouse in...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 66,500 SF Industrial Outdoor...

IRA Capital Buys 49,000 SF Reunion Inverness Physical...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $4.2M Sale of Single-Tenant...

Limited Liability Company Acquires 15,409 SF Industrial Building...

Slate Asset Management Agrees to Acquire Sun Belt...

Orix Agrees to Acquire Majority Stake in Hilco...

Eastern Union Secures $38.5M Loan for Refinancing of...