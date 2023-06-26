Monday, June 26, 2023
Salem Market Place totals 16,252 square feet.
Cooper Group Arranges $2M Sale of Retail Center in Salem, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

SALEM, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has arranged the $2 million sale of Salem Market Place in Salem, a city in Northeast Ohio. Tenants at the 16,252-square-foot property include Super Cuts, Sally Beauty Supply, GameStop, Little Caesar’s, Gadget Lab, Alternative Smokes, Hibachi Express and Drayer Physical Therapy. The center is 83 percent occupied. Dan Cooper and Bob Havasi of Cooper Group represented the seller, a West Coast-based investor. The sales price represented a cap rate of 7.73 percent and approximately 98 percent of the list price.

