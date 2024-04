MENTOR, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has arranged the $2 million sale of a single-tenant property occupied by Starbucks in Mentor, a northeast suburb of Cleveland. Constructed in 2022, the building features a drive-thru. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private investment group based in Ohio. The 1031 exchange buyer purchased the asset at a cap rate of 5.74 percent. There are approximately eight years remaining on the 10-year lease.