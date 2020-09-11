Cooper Group Arranges $3.3M Sale of Retail Center in North Aurora, Illinois

Clock Tower Plaza spans 38,336 square feet.

NORTH AURORA, ILL. — Cooper Commercial Investment Group has arranged the sale of Clock Tower Plaza in North Aurora for $3.3 million. The 38,336-square-foot retail center is 60 percent occupied by tenants such as State Farm, Eddie’s Pizza & Pub and H&R Block. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of Cooper represented the buyer, an East Coast-based private investor completing a 1031 exchange. The seller was undisclosed.