Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The building was constructed in 2023 and sold for $897 per square foot.
AcquisitionsMidwestOhioRetail

Cooper Group Arranges $4.5M Sale of Charles Schwab-Occupied Retail Property Near Cleveland

by Kristin Harlow

COPLEY, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has arranged the $4.5 million sale of a single-tenant, newly built retail property occupied by Charles Schwab in Copley, a southern suburb of Cleveland. The banking office was built in 2023. There are approximately 13.5 years remaining on the lease with multiple rental increases and options to extend. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private investment group based in Ohio. The sales price represented a cap rate of 5.99 percent and $897 per square foot. The all-cash transaction closed in approximately 30 days.

You may also like

Phillips Edison & Co. Buys Westgate North Shopping...

Bailard Sells 90,191 SF Office Property in Orange,...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $12.6M Sale of Shopping...

Lee & Associates Brokers $3M Sale of Industrial...

MMCC Secures $10.1M Loan for Refinancing of Wisconsin...

Transwestern Negotiates 66,100 SF Retail Lease in Burnsville,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.4M Sale of Retail...

FedEx Renews 1,925 SF Retail Lease in Brookfield,...

Lee & Associates: Tariffs Add to Q1 Industrial...