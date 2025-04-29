Cooper Group Arranges $4.5M Sale of Charles Schwab-Occupied Retail Property Near Cleveland

COPLEY, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has arranged the $4.5 million sale of a single-tenant, newly built retail property occupied by Charles Schwab in Copley, a southern suburb of Cleveland. The banking office was built in 2023. There are approximately 13.5 years remaining on the lease with multiple rental increases and options to extend. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private investment group based in Ohio. The sales price represented a cap rate of 5.99 percent and $897 per square foot. The all-cash transaction closed in approximately 30 days.