Cooper Group Brokers $1.5M Sale of Oak Street Health-Occupied Property in Peoria, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

PEORIA, ILL. — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the sale of a single-tenant property occupied by Oak Street Health in Peoria for $1.5 million. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private investment fund. The property sold to an all-cash buyer based in California. The sales price represented a cap rate of 6.7 percent. The property sold for 97 percent of the list price. Oak Street Health operates roughly 125 medical centers across 20 states and maintains a joint venture partnership with Humana Inc. Oak Street Health executed a new 10-year lease for the Peoria property in 2021.