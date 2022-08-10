Cooper Group Brokers $1.8M Sale of Medical Office Building in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the sale of a single-tenant medical office building in Cleveland for nearly $1.8 million. Cleveland Clinic occupies the property. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a Florida-based private investor. The California-based buyer purchased the property at the full asking price, which represents a cap rate of 6.5 percent.
