Cooper Group Brokers $1.8M Sale of Medical Office Building in Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Ohio

Cleveland Clinic occupies the single-tenant property.

CLEVELAND — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the sale of a single-tenant medical office building in Cleveland for nearly $1.8 million. Cleveland Clinic occupies the property. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a Florida-based private investor. The California-based buyer purchased the property at the full asking price, which represents a cap rate of 6.5 percent.

