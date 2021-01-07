REBusinessOnline

Cooper Group Brokers $10.7M Sale of Two-Building Office Portfolio in Suburban Cleveland

Millennium Place East & West is located in North Olmsted, immediately west of Cleveland.

NORTH OLMSTED, OHIO — Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the $10.7 million sale of Millennium Place East & West, a two-building office portfolio in North Olmsted, a western suburb of Cleveland. The two buildings span nearly 140,000 square feet and are approximately 68 percent occupied. Moen is the anchor tenant. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, an Ohio-based private investment group. A private investor was the buyer. The sales price represents a cap rate of 9.4 percent.

