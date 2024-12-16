Monday, December 16, 2024
Market Square Shopping Center totals 132,429 square feet.
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestRetail

Cooper Group Brokers $10.9M Sale of Shopping Center in Lafayette, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

LAFAYETTE, IND. — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the sale of the Market Square Shopping Center in Lafayette for $10.9 million. Anchor tenants at the 132,429-square-foot property include Dollar General, the State of Indiana, Indiana BMV and Arni’s Pizza. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private investment group out of Kansas. The Michigan-based buyer purchased the asset at 99 percent of the list price. The property was 84 percent leased at the time of sale.

