Cooper Group Brokers $15M Sale of Enterprise Place Office Building in Beachwood, Ohio

BEACHWOOD, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the $15 million sale of Enterprise Place in Beachwood near Cleveland. The 130,000-square-foot office and medical office building is positioned directly off I-271. Amenities include outdoor terraces, landscaped grounds, heated indoor parking, a café and conference room. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a local real estate investment group. The private buyer purchased the asset at 98 percent of the list price and a cap rate of 8.45 percent.