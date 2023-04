AUSTINTOWN, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the $2.2 million sale of a newly constructed retail property occupied by Chipotle Mexican Grill in Austintown near Youngstown. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private developer. Cooper Group also procured the all-cash buyer. The sales price represented a cap rate of 5.7 percent and $929 per square foot. Chipotle’s 10-year lease features 10 percent rental increases every five years.