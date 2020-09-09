Cooper Group Brokers $2.3M Sale of Credit Union Ground Lease in Suburban Columbus

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

REYNOLDSBURG, OHIO — Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the $2.3 million sale of a Wright-Patt Credit Union ground lease in Reynoldsburg, a suburb of Columbus. The building was still being constructed at the time of closing. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, an Ohio-based private developer. A New York-based private investor was the buyer. The cap rate was 5.5 percent.