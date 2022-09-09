REBusinessOnline

Cooper Group Brokers $2.8M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Building in Piqua, Ohio

The newly built property features a drive-thru.

PIQUA, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the $2.8 million sale of a newly built retail property occupied by Starbucks in Piqua, about 27 miles north of Dayton. The net leased building is situated near the Miami Valley Crossing shopping center. Starbucks has a 10-year lease with 10 percent rental increases every five years. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a Midwest-based developer. The Missouri-based buyer purchased the property at the full ask price, representing a cap rate of 4.7 percent.

