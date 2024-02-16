Cooper Group Brokers $3M Sale of Health Center in Hudson, Ohio

HUDSON, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the $3 million sale of University Hospital’s Hudson Health Center in Hudson, a northern suburb of Akron. The medical office building totals 16,352 square feet and is situated on 2.3 acres. There are just under five years remaining on the lease, which features annual rental increases. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the undisclosed seller. The asset sold to an all-cash buyer based in California. The sales price represented a cap rate of 7.77 percent.