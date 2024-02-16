Friday, February 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
University Health’s Hudson Health Center totals 16,352 square feet.
AcquisitionsHealthcareMidwestOhio

Cooper Group Brokers $3M Sale of Health Center in Hudson, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

HUDSON, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the $3 million sale of University Hospital’s Hudson Health Center in Hudson, a northern suburb of Akron. The medical office building totals 16,352 square feet and is situated on 2.3 acres. There are just under five years remaining on the lease, which features annual rental increases. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the undisclosed seller. The asset sold to an all-cash buyer based in California. The sales price represented a cap rate of 7.77 percent.

You may also like

HDA Architects in St. Louis Returns to Sole...

Sealy & Co. Acquires 500,840 SF Industrial Property...

Green Courte Partners Acquires 40-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage...

JBM Brokers $66.5M Sale of Charlotte Commons Apartments...

SRS Negotiates $2.8M Sale of South Florida Retail...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 250,955 SF...

Ares Management, CapRock Partners Sell 230,899 SF Spanish...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.7M Sale of Northern...

Banner Health Divests of Three-Building Medical Office Portfolio...