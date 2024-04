REYNOLDSBURG, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the $5.4 million sale of Livingston Avenue Center, a 101,621-square-foot shopping center in the Columbus suburb of Reynoldsburg. The fully leased property is home to tenants such as Save-a-Lot, Big Lots and Urban Air. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private investment group out of California. The Midwest-based buyer purchased the asset at a cap rate of 8.19 percent.