Cooper Group Brokers $6.3M Sale of Overland Pointe Marketplace in Suburban Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Retail

Overland Pointe Marketplace spans 80,047 square feet across two buildings.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the sale of Overland Pointe Marketplace in Overland Park for $6.3 million. The two-building retail property spans 80,047 square feet. Some of the tenants include The Big Biscuit, a gym, nail salon and dry cleaner. The asset is shadow anchored by Sam’s Club, Home Depot and Hy-Vee. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, an Ohio-based private investment group. A West Coast-based investment group was the buyer.

